Hyundai Hope Scholarship Program awards 783 deserving students with financial grant of over 3 crore

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) has disbursed scholarships worth ₹3.38 crore under its Hyundai Hope Scholarship Program. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju awarded the scholarships to the talented students during the program. (Handout)

During the scholarship program that was launched in August 2024 by the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), applications from 23 states across the country were reviewed and selected 783 talented and deserving students from underprivileged socio-economic backgrounds, a press statement informed.

Of the 783 students, 440 are preparing for the Union and State Civil Services examinations and Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), whereas 343 others represent 100 different teams of various Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campuses that are working on innovative projects with potential impact on society and environment.

Scholarships were awarded to the students by the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju in the presence of Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, Trustee – HMIF, Jeongick Lee, Function Head – Corporate Affairs, HMIL, and Puneet Anand, Vertical Head – Corporate Communication & Social, HMIL.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Rijiju commended the Hyundai Hope Scholarship Program by stating that it reflects HMIL's deep commitment to the progress of India.

He added the program, by supporting underprivileged yet talented students, goes beyond providing financial aid, towards enriching lives, nurturing ambition and empowering young changemakers.

Likewise, Sivaramakrishnan said that Hyundai Hope Scholarship Program nurtures future policy makers, innovators, and nation builders, creating a ripple effect which impacts not just the talented students and their families, but humanity at large.