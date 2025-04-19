Letter to Harvard sent by mistake by Trump officials, claims NYT report
The letter included a series of demands about hiring, admissions and curriculum, which started a legal battle between the university and the White House.
Harvard University was told by an unidentified official on Trump’s antisemitism task force that a letter of demands had been sent to the university without authorization, the New York Times reports, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter.
The letter was sent by the acting general counsel of the Department of Health and Human Services, Sean Keveney, the paper said, citing three unidentified people who were briefed on the matter.
Keveney couldn’t be reached for comment, the paper said.