Published on Jan 02, 2023 04:49 PM IST

All recognised schools in Lucknow will function between 10 am and 2 pm from Monday till January 10 for classes 1 to 8, as per the district magistrate's order.

Lucknow schools to function from 10 am to 2 pm amid cold wave(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
ANI | , Lucknow

In view of severe cold conditions in Uttar Pradesh, all recognised schools in Lucknow will function between 10 am and 2 pm from Monday till January 10 for classes 1 to 8, as per a district magistrate order.

The step has been taken in view of the student's interests and health, the order said.

"On the order of the district magistrate, all recognised schools are to open from 10 am till 2 pm for class 1 to class 8 in view of the cold wave in the state, from January 2 to January 10," read the official notice issued on January 1 under the Uttar Pradesh's Basic Education Department.

On Sunday as well, the Sitapur District Magistrate (DM) issued an order extending holidays for students of classes 1 to 12 of all recognized schools in the district till January 4 in view of the severe cold wave and excessive fog. "Strict compliance with the said order should be ensured," DM Anuj Singh stated.

The order was immediately made available to all schools in the Sitapur district through WhatsApp so parents could be informed on time.

The Gorakhpur DM also on Sunday directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to class 8 for two days on January 2 and January 3 in view of the cold.

The weather department has predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar till Thursday.

Due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the IMD forecast till Monday said.

