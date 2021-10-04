Home / Education / News / Maharashtra schools reopen: Thane collector, mayor go down memory lane
news

Maharashtra schools reopen: Thane collector, mayor go down memory lane

Maharashtra schools reopen: Thane collector, mayor go down memory lane(PTI)
Maharashtra schools reopen: Thane collector, mayor go down memory lane(PTI)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Thane

On the first day of school for Class V and above reopening in Thane after a coronavirus-induced break, district collector Rajesh Narvekar and city mayor Naresh Mhaske visited the Saraswati Second School where the two studied several years ago with both claiming that the trip had made them emotional. 

In rural areas of Thane and Palghar districts, schools for Class V and above have reopened, while it is Class VIII and above for those in urban centres, an official said on Monday. 

"Ringing the bell after the first period brought back memories of childhood when I wanted to do it but could not. The bell of a school is no less important than the ones in temples," Mhaske said. 

Narvekar, who is also from the same school, said he was emotional while visiting his alma mater after a gap of 38 years. The IAS official took Marathi lessons for Class X during the day and the topic, titled 'Karte Sudharak Karve', was importance of education for women. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra schools reopening
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out