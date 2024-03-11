 Mizoram teacher allegedly leaks 10th board exams question paper, suspended | Education - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / education news / Mizoram government suspends teacher for allegedly leaking 10th board exams paper, FIR lodged

Mizoram government suspends teacher for allegedly leaking 10th board exams paper, FIR lodged

PTI |
Mar 11, 2024 08:28 PM IST

The accused teacher allegedly confessed to have provided board exam questions as suggestions to some academically weaker students during a special class.

The Mizoram government suspended a teacher for allegedly leaking the social science question paper of the class 10 board examination, a state minister told the assembly on Monday.

The Mizoram Government suspended a teacher for allegedly leaking the social science question paper of the class 10 board examination. (Representational Photo) (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
The Mizoram Government suspended a teacher for allegedly leaking the social science question paper of the class 10 board examination. (Representational Photo) (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

The minister said the teacher had provided specific students with suggestions before the exam held on March 8.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

After receiving complaints about the similarity between the questions in the social science paper and those suggested by the teacher from the government-run Mizo High School, the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) immediately launched an investigation, education minister Dr Vanlalthlana said.

Also read: GATE 2024: IISc gears up to announce results, to also likely release cut-off details; find important details here

The MBSE questioned several individuals, including the president of the Mizoram Secondary School Teachers' Association (MISSTA), the principal of Mizo High School, some students, and the suspected teacher.

It was found that the teacher, who was part of a moderation team responsible for filtering question papers, had admitted to his misconduct, the minister said.

Also read: ICSE Chemistry exams 2024: Critical thinking, application-based questions but overall easy, say students after exams

He confessed to providing board exam questions as suggestions to some academically weaker students during a special class, and these students had noted down the suggested questions in their notebooks, which served as evidence, Vanlalthlana said.

On further investigation, it was learned that the suggested questions were not widely circulated as the special class was attended by a few students and all class 10 students of Mizo High School did not receive the suggestion, the minister said.

Vanlalthlana said the accused was suspended on Sunday for his misconduct and a First Information Report (FIR) was submitted to a police station on the same day.

Also read: Bihar Board 10th Answer Key 2024: BSEB Matric exam answer keys released

The minister said the examination committee convened a meeting on Monday to decide further action on the subject.

He said examinations for all remaining subjects will continue as per schedule.

The incident sparked anger among students and parents, who raised complaints on various social media platforms.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On