Mizoram student body asks state govt to retain ranks in class 10, 12 result books

Mizoram's apex student organisation, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), on Wednesday urged the state government to review its decision of not declaring top-10 merit list or ranks of students in the result books of classes 10 and 12, a student leader said.

The appeal came a day after the state government announced that it would stop the decades-old practice of publishing the merit list (top-10), distinction and division of students in the result books at the time of publication of results.

MZP general secretary C. Lalhmingsanga said the meeting of the organisation's executive committee widely deliberated the government decision and urged that it withdraw the move.

The meeting urged the government to continue with publishing the merit list of students to facilitate healthy competition among students and between schools.

Earlier on Tuesday, School Education Minister Vanlalthlana said the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will, from this year onwards, follow the policy of declaring results of classes 10 and 12 without awarding distinction, division to students and indicating top-10 merit list of ranks of students in the result books to ensure there is quality education and the pupils don't compete only for rank or higher percentage marks.

MBSE chairman JH Zoremthanga, who accompanied the minister at the press conference, had also said the move was taken with an objective to do away with the traditional practice of rote learning and to ensure quality education through competency-based learning.