MP schools to reopen for classes 1 to 5 from September 20

Madhya Pradesh state government has decided to reopen schools for classes 1 to 5 from September 20 with 50% attendance, said an official.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The schools have been asked to follow the Covid-19 protocol to open the elementary classes. Social distancing and sanitization should be done properly. If any parents don’t want to send the kids to the school, the administration should continue online classes, said an officer of the school education department.

The hostels and boarding schools for classes 8, 10 and 12 will also be reopened with 100% capacity while class 11 will be reopened with 50% capacity, said Inder Singh Parmar, school education minister.

All the school staff members have been asked to take the jabs of Covid-19 vaccination.

The minister said, “The decision was taken after a review of the situation of Covid-19 cases. For the past one and a half months, the positive cases have been reduced to 0.1 %.”

Earlier, the school education department resumed the classes from class 8 to 12 from September 1.

The higher education department also announced to reopen colleges of MP from September 15 with 50% capacity.

Most of the restrictions have been relaxed after a decrease in positivity rate. More than 50,000 tests are taking place daily in MP.

According to a health bulletin, in Madhya Pradesh, the active cases are 131 and only 12 people have tested positive on Monday.