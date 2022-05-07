NBEMS warns against fake notices being circulated, check official notice here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has issued a statement regarding fake notice being circulated that carries false and bogus information. These notices are issued in the name of NBEMS having wrong information regarding exams and other activities. The official notice is available on the official site of NBEMS on natboard.edu.in.

In the <strong>official statement issued by the Board</strong>, NBEMS has made it clear that all NBEMS notices issued July 2020 onwards bear a QR code. Scanning the QR code will redirect the user to the said notice on NBEMS website. The Board has further asked the stakeholders to not be allured or misled by any unverified notice and should cross verify any information regarding NBEMS through its website.

Incase of any query, candidates can contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 011-45593000 or can write to NBEMS at its communication web portal available in the official notice.

Meanwhile, notice on NEET PG postponement is during the rounds on social media. Central Government agency PIB has clarified that the notice regarding postponement is fake. The NEET PG examination will be conducted as per schedule i.e., on May 21, 2022 for admission to postgraduate medical courses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON