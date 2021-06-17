New faculties to give students ample choice in state varsities, colleges

Students seeking admission in universities and degree colleges will have ample disciplines to choose for their undergraduate and postgraduate studies from the new academic session. To help student acquire skills, there will be a faculty of vocational studies and the faculty of rural sciences for the betterment of students coming from the rural areas.

Also, students will have the choice to study Communicative English, Modern Indian Languages and Literary Studies, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tibetan and many others.

From the new academic session, there will be a realignment of subjects with a total 11 faculties and change in nomenclature in universities and degree colleges across the state. This is being done in the spirit of National Education Policy-2020 NEP, which has a special focus on developing indigenous languages and culture.

Large faculties like arts will have some departments carved out of it to form a new faculty of languages that has 17 disciplines. Languages like Hindi, English, Urdu, Sanskrit, Persian etc that were earlier in the faculty of arts will now be in the faculty of languages, according to an order issued by additional chief secretary (higher education) Monika S Garg.

The faculty of arts, humanities and social sciences has been carved out of the traditional faculty of arts. It has 31 disciplines, including Yoga, physical education, human resources development and many others. Likewise, the faculty of law will now be called the faculty of legal studies.

The faculty of education will see significant changes. Now, education and physical education will be part of the faculty of arts, humanities and social science. There will be a new faculty of teachers’ education that will cater to physical education like Bachelor in Physical Education (BPEd) and Masters in physical education (MPEd) and B Ed and M Ed, according to an order sent to all the vice chancellors in the state.

The faculty of science has 31 disciplines, faculty of agriculture 11, faculty of commerce seven and faculty of management 11.

Lucknow University vice chancellor Prof AK Rai said the University of Lucknow had been recommending more manageable faculties for long; it had also passed a resolution in the executive council and sent to the chancellor for approval last year.

Prof Rakesh Chandra, dean of academics, said, “The separate faculty of languages is welcome. Management science is very different from applied economics and commerce and has more practical applications. A separate faculty is generally existent in most central universities.”

"Separate faculty of vocational studies is another good move in light of the focus on vocational education even at undergraduate level in NEP framework. The faculty of arts with humanities and social science is still very large. Our Lucknow University, apart from these 11 proposed, also has a faculty of yoga and alternative medicine and engineering," says Professor Chandra.

“In the new internationalized system this is much in line with foreign universities. The vice chancellor of Lucknow University Prof Alok Rai has been a strong advocate of the proposal and has been a key figure in bringing the new proposal,” Prof Chandra said.

Garg asked vice chancellors to make changes in the university rulebook to pave the way for setting up of the new faculties.