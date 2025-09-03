NIRF 2025 India Ranking Live Updates: 10th edition releasing on Sept 4, what's new this year & where to check

NIRF 2025 India Ranking Live Updates: The 10th edition of NIRF India Rankings will be released on September 4, 2025.

NIRF 2025 India Ranking Live Updates: The Ministry of Education is all set to release the 10th edition of NIRF Rankings on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The rankings will be published on the official website at nirfindia.org. This year, there will be 17 ranking categories, namely Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Law, Architecture and Planning, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Innovation, Open University, Skill University, State Public University, and SDG or Sustainability....Read More

The SDG ranking is being introduced from this year. The ministry had invited institutions willing to participate in the SDG category through an official notification.

In 2024, IIT Madras secured the top spot in the overall category, IIM Ahmedabad remained the top management institute.

Whereas the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, retained the top spot in the medical colleges category, and NLSIU Bangalore emerged as the best law school in India last year.

