NIRF 2025 India Ranking Live Updates: 10th edition releasing on Sept 4, what's new this year & where to check
NIRF 2025 India Ranking Live Updates: The Ministry of Education will be releasing the 10th edition of NIRF Rankings on September 4, 2025. When out, the rankings will be available on the official website at nirfindia.org.
NIRF 2025 India Ranking Live Updates: The Ministry of Education is all set to release the 10th edition of NIRF Rankings on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The rankings will be published on the official website at nirfindia.org. This year, there will be 17 ranking categories, namely Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Law, Architecture and Planning, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Innovation, Open University, Skill University, State Public University, and SDG or Sustainability....Read More
The SDG ranking is being introduced from this year. The ministry had invited institutions willing to participate in the SDG category through an official notification.
Also read: NIRF 2025 on Sept 4: Institutes to be ranked on Sustainability for first time, know likely assessment criteria
In 2024, IIT Madras secured the top spot in the overall category, IIM Ahmedabad remained the top management institute.
Whereas the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, retained the top spot in the medical colleges category, and NLSIU Bangalore emerged as the best law school in India last year.
Follow the blog for latest updates on NIRF India Rankings 2025, how to check, and more.
NIRF 2025 India Ranking Live Updates: Top management institute last year
NIRF 2025 India Ranking Live Updates: IIM Ahmedabad was the top management institute in 2024
NIRF 2025 India Ranking Live Updates: Which was the top overall institute in 2024?
NIRF 2025 India Ranking Live Updates: IIT Madras bagged the top spot in the overall category.
NIRF 2025 India Ranking Live Updates: Number of ranking category
NIRF 2025 India Ranking Live Updates: There will be 17 ranking categories, namely Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Law, Architecture and Planning, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Innovation, Open University, Skill University, State Public University, and SDG or Sustainability.
NIRF 2025 India Ranking Live Updates: Where to check ranking when released?
NIRF 2025 India Ranking Live Updates: The NIRF rankings will be released on the official website at nirfindia.org.
NIRF 2025 India Ranking Live Updates: New ranking category this year
NIRF 2025 India Ranking Live Updates: The Ministry of Education is introducing the new SDG category this year.
NIRF 2025 India Ranking Live Updates: When are rankings releasing?
NIRF 2025 India Ranking Live Updates: NIRF Rankings 2025 will be released on September 4, 2025.