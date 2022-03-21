NIT Andhra Pradesh Celebrates Annual Techno-Cultural Fest VULCANZY 2022

National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh, an ‘Institute of National Importance,’ celebrated its annual students’ techno-cultural festival ‘VULCANZY 2022’ from March 17 to 20, 2022. The festival was held offline for the first time in two years.

“The objective is to provide a refreshing environment to students with forgetting struggles during COVID -19 pandemic and showcase their hidden talents and creativity in beyond academics. The students gave a range of performances, from dancing, and singing to playing musical instruments, and actively participated in many technical events. The fest brought out a fusion between technology and India’s varied culture,” the institute said.

‘VULCANZY 2022 featured a total of 50 online events by 17 technical and cultural clubs of the institute.

Addressing the Inaugural event, Chief Guest Dr Y. Sreenivasa Rao, Outstanding Scientist, DRDO, and Director, Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, said, “The event VULCANZY is a complete student centric bonanza which offers interesting workshops, enthralling talks, fascinating shows, informal events and exciting competitions that marked the essence of the fest.”

“In addition, the event provided an exposure to students at a national level. The students should balance their academics and extra curriculum activities and focus on future career plans. The Government of India is promoting a lot of platforms for the students where they can exhibit their skills and talent. I request the students to focus on indigenous Research & Development projects and contribute to the nation,” he added.

“The VULCANZY 2022 brings a colorful and joyful weekend with lot of cheers in the student community who has endured the impact of pandemic for nearly two years. The students should focus also on culture and sports activities for good mental health and peace apart from their regular academic work. The institute campus provides comfortable facilities like Students Amenities Centre, Kalabharati Auditorium, Gym, Yoga, Indoor Sports and Outdoor Field Sports etc. NIT Andhra Pradesh is planning to conduct many more events such as Hackathons, Innovation Competitions, Startup Calls, and Industry Summit this year,” institute Director Professor CSP Rao commented.

