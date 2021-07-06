NIT AP records 78.7 percent campus placements during 2020-21

National Institute of Technology, NIT Andhra Pradesh has recorded 78.7 percent in campus placements during the 2020-21 sessions. The placement record has increased this year despite the pandemic with top recruiters including MNCs such as L&T, Deloitte, Accenture, TCS, Infosys & Cognizant participating in the placement drive.

This year the placement was conducted online and a total of 310 students registered for the drive. A total of 68 companies registered for the campus placement and a total of 244 offers were made and the maximum packager was 16 lakh per annum, according to the press release.

C.S.P Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh elaborating the campus placements said, “Placements provide an opportunity to the students to test their employability skills gained for current industry requirements. Further, this outcome allows them to know better the confident level and decision making towards their professional career. NIT Andhra Pradesh emphasizes skill development through curriculum and promotes interdisciplinary studies and innovative projects among the student community.”

Apart from the on-campus drive, the placement cell of NIT AP gathered the drive notifications or off-campus from various sources and notified them to the students, and also encourages them to participate in those drives. This was helpful as many students were placed.

As per the press release, in 2019-20, the campus placement was 70.62 percent and 303 students registered for the drive. Last year too the maximum package offered was 16 lakh per annum.