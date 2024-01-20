NIT Rourkela conducts its 21st convocation, 1988 students graduate

Celebrating its 21st convocation on January 20, Saturday, 1988 students graduated from the National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela). According to NIT Rourkela, this year among the students who graduated it was observed that there was a rise in the number of female students who graduated from various streams. (Handout)

According to a press release by NIT Rourkela, 457 female & 1531 male students graduated from the institute during the convocation ceremony. Degrees were awarded to students and Polavarapu Mallikharjuna Prasad, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Coal India Limited was the chief guest of the convocation ceremony.

“The growing Indian economy promises a brighter future for young engineers. Globalisation means additional job opportunities. Because of its vast and highly talented human resource, India has become a favourite destination for many MNCs to set up their production lines in the country. The future is bright and you are part of that future in India," said Polavarapu Mallikharjuna Prasad.

According to NIT Rourkela, this year among the students who graduated it was observed that there was a rise in the number of female students who graduated from various streams. As many 173 girl students in Bachelor's programs, 228 in Master's programs, and 56 in PhD programs were awarded degrees. The female-to-male ratio too was reported to have significantly increased from 1:6 to 1:4 in recent years.

The convocation ceremony highlighted Odisha's culture by featuring Sambalpuri design costumes for the graduating students. The primary objective is to promote and uplift regional handloom weavers by offering them a platform to showcase their craftsmanship through graduating students, mentioned the press release.

Eight students were awarded the Institute Gold Medal and five students were presented the Endowment Gold Medal. There were also seven Endowment Awardees including one student who was granted a Rs. 1,00,000 endowment award for being the Best Student Research Scholar for 2023, informed NIT Rourkela.