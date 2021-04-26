NMC tells medical colleges to allow virtual invigilation for practical exams

Days after the National Medical Commission (NMC) clarified that exams for undergraduate medical courses should continue without any delay, the authorities have allowed virtual invigilation by external coordinators for practical exams.

In a statement released late last week, the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PMEB) of NMC has allowed this concession after many medical universities approached the apex authority with complaints of several teachers declining to be external examiners.

"The board has therefore decided to permit the examiners from outside the state to participate in practical examination process through video conferencing. The two internal examiners, who may be from the same institute or from different institutions under the same university, should be physically present," said a statement released by the PMEB on April 22.

Last week, days after the Maharashtra state government postponed second and third year UG medical exams owing to increasing Covid-19 cases, NMC released an advisory for medical institutions asking them to conduct second year exams as well as supplementary exams for 1st and 2nd semesters offline itself.

"The universities are advised to adhere to the existing norms for conducting theory exams. However, considering the risk stratification of the areas where medical colleges are located, all necessary precautions including staggering of small batches must be adhered to," stated the circular dated April 19, released by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board of NMC.

However, after receiving contradictory views from several States regarding conducting of physical exams for students in the current scenario, NMC also released a disclaimer in it's latest circular. "The concerned universities may decide the time and the method of the examination taking into consideration the pandemic situation in their area," stated the latest circular.