NVS Result 2022 declared for non teaching posts, here’s direct link to check

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has declared NVS Result 2022 for various non teaching posts. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the result through the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

The result has been announced for Stenographer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNVS Cadre), Electrician Cum Plumber and Mess Helper posts. The computer based test for the post was conducted on March 8, 9, 11 and 12, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

NVS Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

Click on Result link and a new page will open.

Press NVS Result 2022 link for non teaching posts and a new PDF file will open.

Check the result and download the file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The list of candidates shortlisted for Skill/ Trade Test for the posts will be conducted for all the qualified candidates. The schedule of skill/ trade test will be uploaded on website of Samiti in due course for information of all concerned. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of NVS.

