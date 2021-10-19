Odisha announces SOP ahead of opening of schools for Std 8 and 11 students

Odisha school and mass education department on Monday issued an advisory for standard XI and VIII students ahead of the reopening of their classes from October 21 and 25 respectively.

A notification issued by the department said a meeting between teachers and managing committee of schools will be

As per the SOP, the classes for Standard 8 will be held from 9 am to 12:30 pm. Similarly, the class timings for Standard 11 students will be between 10 am and 1.30 pm. For ensuring social distancing and queue management inside and at the entrance of the premises, specific markings on the floor/ground with a gap of 6 feet should be made.

Inside classrooms, students would be made to sit at safe distances/alternate desks. A particular seat/space should be earmarked for each student based on roll number so that there is limited exposure to other students' physical spaces.

Physical distancing would be maintained in staff rooms by earmarking seats for teachers at an adequate distance and other common areas such as mess and libraries and cafeterias.

The students will be provided dry foods instead of cooked meals in the school. There will be a special examination on October 27, 28 and 29.