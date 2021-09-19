Home / Education / News / Odisha decides to reopen colleges, universities from Monday
Odisha decides to reopen colleges, universities from Monday (HT Photo)
Odisha decides to reopen colleges, universities from Monday (HT Photo)
news

Odisha decides to reopen colleges, universities from Monday

The Odisha government has decided to reopen public universities, government and non-government colleges for first-year students from September 20.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 09:12 AM IST

The Odisha government has decided to reopen public universities, government and non-government colleges for first-year students from September 20.

According to the order, the government has decided to reopen the colleges and universities due to "improvement in COVID-19 situation in the state".

The order also read that hostels shall be reopened from September 19 for these students and all possible COVID-19 prevention protocols shall be followed in the hostels.

The state government has also issued guidelines that need to be followed in the colleges and universities. Teachers, staff and students residing in the containment zones shall not come to university and college, and mandatory wearing of masks.

Social distancing shall be adopted in classrooms, libraries, laboratories etc. Crowded classes can be divided into batches and teaching hours in a day can be extended.

There must be an isolation room ready for any emergency. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha news college reopening
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.