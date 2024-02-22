Oxford University Press launches bilingual Assamese and mini Bengali dictionary

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, observed on 21 February every year, the Oxford University Press (OUP) launched a bilingual English-English-Assamese Dictionary and a new edition of the Oxford Mini English-Bengali Dictionary. The Oxford University Press (OUP) launched a bilingual English-English-Assamese Dictionary and a new edition of the Oxford Mini English-Bengali Dictionary. (Handout)

According to a press release by Oxford University Press, the aim behind the launch of the dictionaries is to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. 34,000 words, phrases, idioms, phrasal verbs, and derivatives along with their detailed translations in Assamese are included in the newly launched bilingual dictionary. In the compact Oxford English-Bengali Dictionary, 20,000 words and derivatives with meanings in Bengali are included.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Oxford Dictionaries extensively cover new words and derivatives, along with spelling, grammar and pronunciation information, aiding students in mastering English through the support of their mother tongue,” said Sumanta Datta, Managing Director, Oxford University Press India.

OUP India currently publishes dictionaries in 12 Indian languages: Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Hindi. Additionally, a 13th language will soon be introduced with the release of a trilingual dictionary in Sanskrit-Hindi-English, mentioned the press release.