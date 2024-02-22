 Oxford University Press launches bilingual Assamese and mini Bengali dictionary | Education - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / education news / Oxford University Press launches bilingual Assamese and mini Bengali dictionary

Oxford University Press launches bilingual Assamese and mini Bengali dictionary

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 22, 2024 01:00 PM IST

According to a press release by OUP, the aim behind the launch of the dictionaries is to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, observed on 21 February every year, the Oxford University Press (OUP) launched a bilingual English-English-Assamese Dictionary and a new edition of the Oxford Mini English-Bengali Dictionary.

The Oxford University Press (OUP) launched a bilingual English-English-Assamese Dictionary and a new edition of the Oxford Mini English-Bengali Dictionary. (Handout)
The Oxford University Press (OUP) launched a bilingual English-English-Assamese Dictionary and a new edition of the Oxford Mini English-Bengali Dictionary. (Handout)

According to a press release by Oxford University Press, the aim behind the launch of the dictionaries is to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. 34,000 words, phrases, idioms, phrasal verbs, and derivatives along with their detailed translations in Assamese are included in the newly launched bilingual dictionary. In the compact Oxford English-Bengali Dictionary, 20,000 words and derivatives with meanings in Bengali are included.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Oxford Dictionaries extensively cover new words and derivatives, along with spelling, grammar and pronunciation information, aiding students in mastering English through the support of their mother tongue,” said Sumanta Datta, Managing Director, Oxford University Press India.

OUP India currently publishes dictionaries in 12 Indian languages: Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Hindi. Additionally, a 13th language will soon be introduced with the release of a trilingual dictionary in Sanskrit-Hindi-English, mentioned the press release.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On