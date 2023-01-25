Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 registrations more than double since last year: Pradhan

Around 38.8 lakh students have registered for the annual ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ event this year, which is more than double the number of students registered last year i.e 15.73 lakh, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ is an annual event during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents ahead of the board examinations and responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students.

The sixth edition of the event will be held on January 27 at Talkatora Stadium.

During a media interaction on Tuesday, Pradhan said that the registration has increased many folds from the inception of the event in 2018. “In 2018, 22,000 students had registered. The number increased to 1,58,000 in 2019, then to 3,00,000 in 2020, 14,00,000 lakh in 2021, and then 15,73,000 in 2022. This year, the figure has crossed 38 lakh. It shows that the popular initiative by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has enhanced students’ self confidence, helped them manage stress and be healthy and fit,” he said.

The minister said that around 20 lakh questions have been received so far. “The NCERT has shortlisted questions on various topics ranging from family pressure, stress management, prevention of unfair means, how to stay healthy and fit, career selection etc,” he said.

Pradhan further informed that around 80 winners of Kala Utsav competition and 102 students and teachers from across the country shall also attend the event. “As of now only students and teachers from Delhi-NCR were attending the event physically. These 200-odd students and teachers will also attend theRepublic Day parade on 26th January 2023 and Beating Retreat on 29th January 2023,” the monster said.

“These guest students and teachers will be taken to places of national importance like the Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister’s Museum, Kartavya Path etc to make them acquainted with our rich legacy,” he added.