PM Modi addressed the nation on 75th edition of his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.(Reuters File Photo)
'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held virtually on April 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with exam warriors, teachers, and parents during his 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' on April 7.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 06:27 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with exam warriors, teachers, and parents during his 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' on April 7.

"A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave Exam Warriors, parents, and teachers. Watch 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at 7 pm on April 7," tweeted the Prime Minister.

The fourth edition of the Prime Minister's interaction programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' with school students will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', PM will answer the questions of students and interact with them about how they can beat examination stress.

