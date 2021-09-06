PM Modi to address Shikshak Parv, launch key initiatives in education on Sept 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural conclave of the Shikshak Parv 2021 on September 7. The event will be held via video conferencing at 10.30 am.

Shikshak Parv 2021 will be held till September 17.

PM Modi will launch multiple key initiatives in the education sector during the event: Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audio books for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers/ donors/ CSR contributors for school development).

The theme of the inaugural session of the Shikshak Parv will be “Quality and Sustainable Schools – Learning from Schools in India.”

On the second day of Shikshak Parv, discussions will be held on the theme “Technology in Education – NDEAR” and “Digital Literacy for Youth and Adults”.

On September 9, there will be sessions on the theme Foundational Literacy and Numeracy: A Pre-requisite to Learning and ECCE and Culture of Innovation in our Schools.

Till September 17, various sessions will be held on themes like: Nurturing Inclusive Classrooms, Innovative Pedagogy to Promote Enjoyable and Engaging Learning, Promoting Quality and Sustainable Schools, Transforming the System of Assessment: Holistic Progress Card, Stimulating Indian Knowledge System, Arts and Culture and Reimagining Vocational Education and Skill building.