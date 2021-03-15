Primary schools open in Kashmir after a year
- Primary schools opened in Kashmir on Monday, a year after being closed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.
Primary schools opened in Kashmir on Monday, a year after being closed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.
The students from Nursery to Class 5th started attending schools though in a staggered manner to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding. The students and teachers wore masks and used hand sanitisers.
“My son was very happy to go to school today. The seesaws and slides suddenly came to life in the schools,” said Mohammad Asif, parent of a class 4 student of north Kashmir.
While many parents have decided to send their wards to the schools but there is general anxiety among the parents as well as teachers owing to the pandemic.
“My son told me that they were not allowed to eat anything at the school. They were not even allowed to talk freely with each other. The teachers would often advise the students to sanitise their hands,” said Nayeema, parent of a class-1 student of Srinagar.
Saqib Ahmad, a primary school teacher of a government school in Srinagar, said that they have divided each class in two to teach in shifts during the day .
“Our students lost a lot in terms of education in 2019 and 2020. The schools have hardly opened for the past two years- first owing to the situation (following abrogation of article 370) and then due to pandemic in 2020. We will have to innovate ways to resume their education,” he said.
The government had deferred the opening of primary classes till March 15 after a number of schools reported positive Covid-19 cases following opening of schools for the students of 9th to 12th classes from March 1 and for those of 6th to 8th from March 8. The colleges opened on February 15 across the UT.
In March 2020, the government of Jammu and Kashmir had ordered closure of all academic institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, across the Union Territory in view of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak worldwide.
Most of the schools have divided the number of students into two and asked the parents to send their wards on alternate days. Some schools have also decided to teach in two shifts during the day to divide the class strength by half. Some schools have not yet opened primary classes.
Rafiq Rather, chairman of Teachers Forum, said that the government schools should get funds for sanitisers and masks.
“Many primary government schools are overcrowded owing to lack of accommodation. The schools should also get funds for sanitisers. There should also be frequent medical checkups,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 teachers of a school in Telangana found positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Madras establishes Institute Advisory Board to incorporate global practices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss patriotism in schools to make students 'kattar deshbhakt': Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU online exams 2021: Important instruction for candidates
- DU online exams 2021: According to the guidelines, the students shall answer the questions on A4 Size papers and mark page numbers on the top of each page.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pokhriyal announces linking of OTPRMS certificates with DigiLocker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt committed to expanding institutes of medical excellence: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surat college, 2 schools shut as 20 students contract COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No promotion without exams for school students: Karnataka minister clarifies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students of Class 1 to 8 may be promoted without any exam: Odisha Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to establish 3 Eklavya schools in Sambalpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DUTA continues DU shutdown, alleges govt planning to disaffiliate 12 colleges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prof AK Singh takes charge as new VC of Rajju Bhaiya State varsity
- Talking to the media, after joining as the new VC, Prof Singh said that implementing courses under the guidelines of National Education Policy (NEP)-2021 would be his priority.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagaland govt decides to allow reopening of primary schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind to attend convocation at NIT Rourkela on March 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NID students take part in designing modern street vending carts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox