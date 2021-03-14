IND USA
Prof AK Singh (right) being welcomed by UPRTOU VC Prof KN Singh at PRPSU in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT)
Prof AK Singh takes charge as new VC of Rajju Bhaiya State varsity

  • Talking to the media, after joining as the new VC, Prof Singh said that implementing courses under the guidelines of National Education Policy (NEP)-2021 would be his priority.
By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:31 AM IST

The newly appointed vice-chancellor of Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University (PRPSU), Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh took charge on Saturday. He has been appointed by the Chancellor of the university and UP Governor Anandiben Patel for a term of three years.

Talking to the media, after joining as the new VC, Prof Singh said that implementing courses under the guidelines of National Education Policy (NEP)-2021 would be his priority. Besides, having dialogue with the students and resolving their problems will also be on his priority list. Prof Singh said that effective measures will be taken to ensure high standards of research in the university. “Students and teachers are the pillars of education. The goal of achieving excellence by the institution is possible only by listening to the problems of the students and teachers and resolving them”, said the VC who took charge from the officiating VC, Prof KN Singh.

Prof KN Singh is VC of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU) and was recently given additional charge of PRPSU when its VC Prof Sangita Srivastava was appointed VC of Allahabad University (AU) in November 2020.

He added that striking a perfect balance between the undergraduate and postgraduate courses as per the policy laid down under NEP would be a challenge but with the active participation of both teacher and taught, this would be achieved.

He said that according to the new pattern, new UG and PG courses have to be introduced on the pattern of 4 plus 1. In such a situation, it is necessary to hold graduate classes on the main campus of the university.

Prof Singh said that research has an important place in higher education and to provide a fillip to this, the help of various agencies would be taken at the national level. For this, steps will be taken towards signing MoUs (Memorandums of Understanding) with various institutions also, he added. The vice-chancellor, after assuming office, held a formal meeting with the university teachers and administrative officials. Officers and teachers of the institution welcomed Prof AK Singh by presenting hi bouquet.

