Prosecutors seek to drop child abuse charges against Atlantic City schools superintendent

MAYS LANDING, N.J. — Prosecutors have announced they won't proceed with a child abuse trial against Atlantic City's superintendent of schools, just weeks after her husband — the seaside gambling resort's mayor — was acquitted on similar charges.

Marty Small Sr., 51, and La’Quetta Small, 49, were accused endangering and abusing their teenage daughter. Atlantic City High School principal Constance Days-Chapman also was charged in the case because prosecutors said she failed to report the teen’s abuse claim to state child welfare officials. Both women had pleaded not guilty.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds announced late Friday that his office would ask a judge to dismiss all charges against the two women. He said the decision was made after his office spoke with the Smalls' daughter — who turned 18 earlier this month — and determined she no longer wanted the case to proceed.

“Based on her wishes, keeping in mind the prior not guilty verdict, and in an attempt not to re‑victimize again with trials against her mother and longtime family friend, we believe it is prudent and responsible to dismiss the remaining indictments,” Reynolds said.

Prosecutors made the dismissal request to a state judge on Friday, but it wasn't clear Tuesday when a ruling on it would be made.

La’Quetta Small was scheduled to stand trial in April on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault. Her attorney. Michael Schreiber, said he was pleased with the prosecutors dismissal decision, adding that the matter should have been handled by counselors or in family court.

Marty Small had been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, making terroristic threats and witness tampering. Prosecutors had said he asked his daughter to recant claims she made to law enforcement officials that he had abused her.

Just weeks before his trial began last month, Small had been reelected to a four-year term in the Democratic stronghold, posting a 24-percentage-point win over his Republican challenger. During his testimony, Small denied ever harming his child.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.