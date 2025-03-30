Chandigarh, The Punjab government is set to launch a new initiative aimed at encouraging parents to actively participate in their child's learning journey through play-based activities. Punjab govt's new initiative to make early education more effective, strengthen parent-child bond

Social Security, Women, and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur on Sunday said the 'Aarambh' programme will be implemented in eight districts Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Tarn Taran, Rupnagar and Amritsar in the first phase.

The initiative is expected to commence soon and will be a significant step towards strengthening foundational education for children. It will serve as a model for future expansion across the state, an official statement said.

The minister said the programme aims to create an engaging and interactive learning environment for both parents and children. It will foster cognitive, emotional, and social development among young learners.

She emphasised that this initiative highlights the Punjab government's commitment to strengthening early education and empowering families to play an active role in their children's academic growth.

Kaur urged parents and educators across Punjab to actively participate in this initiative to make early education more effective and enjoyable. She said the state government is making all possible efforts to ensure the holistic development of children.

She asserted that initiatives like 'Aarambh' will contribute significantly to realising the vision of a 'Rangla' Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government's mega parent-teacher meeting held recently saw the participation of more than 20 lakh parents, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said.

"The massive success of the mega PTM is a testament to the Punjab government's commitment to creating a collaborative and supportive learning environment for all students," Bains said.

He said over 100 schools were visited by Cabinet ministers or MLAs, while education department officials visited 5,849 schools.

He said more than 1.23 lakh parents filled out feedback forms during the meeting and asserted that the Punjab government seeks to continuously improve educational standards across the state and empower students to reach their full potential.

Bains emphasised the initiative's long-term benefits, stating that it will bridge the communication gap between parents and school teachers, fostering a better understanding of students' academic performance and allowing for real-time addressing of concerns.

The PTMs allow parents to regularly monitor their children's progress and provide a platform for teachers to offer guidance and feedback. This interaction empowers parents to play a more active role in their children's education and enables school authorities to identify areas for improvement, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.