Rajasthan Police arrests MP man in 2020 Forest Guard paper leak case

Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) on Wednesday arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the 2020 Forest Guard recruitment exam paper leak case, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Khilan Singh alias KD Don, a resident of Bhopal, who worked at Ruchi Printing Press, where the Forest Guard exam papers were printed. He allegedly stole the question papers and supplied them to the kingpin, they said.

Additional Director General (SOG) Vishal Bansal said the arrest was made following intensive interrogation of the main accused, Jabra Ram Jat, a ₹50,000 rewardee who was arrested on Monday. His questioning led investigators to a key link in the leak chain.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that Singh stole question papers for both shifts of the Forest Guard recruitment exam with the help of printing press staff," ADG Bansal said.

During interrogation, Singh admitted to having sold the stolen papers to Jat for ₹23 lakh, which he received partly in cash and partly through online transactions, officials said.

According to the officials, Singh has disclosed the names of several other employees of the printing press who may have been involved. The SOG is now actively searching for these individuals, and further arrests are likely.

The Forest Guard exam 2020 was held on November 13, 2022, and the leak had led to its cancellation, triggering a widespread investigation across states.

Further investigation is underway, the officials said.