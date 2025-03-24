Sarvam Shakti celebrates 10 year milestone by hosting vibrant event showcasing power of dance and yoga in Gurugram

Sarvam Shakti, an organization that commits to empower girl children from marginalised backgrounds, has completed 10 years of existence. To mark the milestone event, vibrant celebrations were hosted in Gurugram on Sunday, March 23, 2025. wherein girl students unleashed their talent of dance and yoga. The 10 year milestone saw girl students unleashing their talent of dance and yoga. (Handout)

Among those to attend the event included Gurugram Mayor and BJP Mahila Morcha Chief Rajrani Malhotra.

The event was also attended by parents of female children who performed on the stage.

Notably, Sarvam Shakti was born after Bharatnatyam dancer Nehha Bhatnagar sowed the seeds of Sarvam Foundation in 2012 with only three students.

Today, the organisation boasts of more than 300 students with branches in Delhi, Gurugram and Bangalore. Sarvam Foundation is run by Nehha’s mother Hemangi.

Notably, Hemangi, who is the Chief Empowerment Officer, launched the ‘after school programme’ for marginalised girl children to fill the gaps in basic fluency in English for students of government-run schools.

She said, “We did not want to be an academic subject tutorial organisation. Instead we wanted to provide a conducive environment where the parents are also involved. We wanted to instill in them confidence rather than focus on knowledge. We wanted to equip them to be on an equal footing rather than feeling deprived. And through them, we wanted the world to know that our shaktis are equipped to take on the world”.

“Sarvam Shakti's basic values are to bring about the importance of self worth in each girl child who unfortunately are born in underprivileged families,” she added.

Hemangi said that the organisation's pedagogy combines the rich Indian Culture of performing art, yoga and basic computer skills.

“In addition, each child is taught spoken English and has access through smart phones to vetted mentors and tutorial teachers,” she said.

According to Hemangi, the intricate steps of learning Bharatanatyam and Kathak had show tangible results. The confidence that students gather not only benefit their personality but also improves their scholastic records.

“In addition, Yoga has contributed enormously and helped them become more energetic. The computer course, that is a basic course at present, has added to their soft skills. Whereas the spoken english course not only makes students confident but also equips them to face the challenges in the job market," highlighted Hemangi.