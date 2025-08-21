Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top international, national other news of August 21

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 08:31 am IST

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Check important national, international and other news headlines for August 21 below. 

School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 21): Find out below the important national, international and sports news headlines for August 21, 2025-

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, international other news of August 21
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, international other news of August 21

National

Five Delhi schools get bomb threat, third such incident in 4 days

NDA’s VP pick CP Radhakrishnan files nomination

Online gaming bill gets LS approval within 7 minutes

Amid Trump tariffs, Jaishankar invites Russian firms to engage more intensively

No change in blood donation rules for transpersons: Government

Rajya Sabha approves bill to set up IIM in Guwahati

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during public meet at residence, attacker held

International

Frank Caprio, ‘America’s nicest judge’, dies at 88

Russia says oil trade with India won’t be hit despite Trump tariffs

Cindy Singh, accused of fleeing to India after 6-year-old son's murder, arrested by FBI

Sports

Shreyas Iyer to replace Rohit Sharma as India's new ODI captain

