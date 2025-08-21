School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top international, national other news of August 21
School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 21): Find out below the important national, international and sports news headlines for August 21, 2025-
National
Five Delhi schools get bomb threat, third such incident in 4 days
NDA’s VP pick CP Radhakrishnan files nomination
Online gaming bill gets LS approval within 7 minutes
Amid Trump tariffs, Jaishankar invites Russian firms to engage more intensively
No change in blood donation rules for transpersons: Government
Rajya Sabha approves bill to set up IIM in Guwahati
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during public meet at residence, attacker held
International
Frank Caprio, ‘America’s nicest judge’, dies at 88
Russia says oil trade with India won’t be hit despite Trump tariffs
Cindy Singh, accused of fleeing to India after 6-year-old son's murder, arrested by FBI
Sports
Shreyas Iyer to replace Rohit Sharma as India's new ODI captain