School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top international, national other news of August 21

School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 21): National, international and sports news headlines for August 21, 2025

National

Five Delhi schools get bomb threat, third such incident in 4 days

NDA’s VP pick CP Radhakrishnan files nomination

Online gaming bill gets LS approval within 7 minutes

Amid Trump tariffs, Jaishankar invites Russian firms to engage more intensively

No change in blood donation rules for transpersons: Government

Rajya Sabha approves bill to set up IIM in Guwahati

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during public meet at residence, attacker held

International

Frank Caprio, ‘America’s nicest judge’, dies at 88

Russia says oil trade with India won’t be hit despite Trump tariffs

Cindy Singh, accused of fleeing to India after 6-year-old son's murder, arrested by FBI

Sports

Shreyas Iyer to replace Rohit Sharma as India's new ODI captain