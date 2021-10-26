Home / Education / News / Schools for classes 9th-12th, colleges to resume from Nov 16 in West Bengal
Schools for classes 9th-12th, colleges to resume from Nov 16 in West Bengal

Schools for classes 9th-12th and colleges will resume from November 16 in West Bengal, informed Nabanna State Secretariat on Monday.
Schools for classes 9th-12th, colleges to resume from November 16 in West Bengal(HT PHOTO)
ANI | , Howrah

Schools for classes 9th-12th and colleges will resume from November 16 in West Bengal, informed Nabanna State Secretariat on Monday.

"As November 15 is a government holiday, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, schools and colleges will resume from November 16," said Nabanna State Secretariat.

A fresh order was released after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri announced that schools for classes 9th-12th would resume from November 15 in the state. 

