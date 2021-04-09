IND USA
Schools in Haridwar to remain closed till April 15
Schools in Haridwar to remain closed till April 15

Schools and other educational institutions in Uttarakhand's Haridwar will remain closed from April 9 to 15 in view of ongoing Kumbh Mela and the rise in cases of COVID-19.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 11:14 AM IST

Schools and other educational institutions in Uttarakhand's Haridwar will remain closed from April 9 to 15 in view of ongoing Kumbh Mela and the rise in cases of COVID-19.

The order was issued by the District Magistrate of Haridwar C Ravishankar on Thursday.

Uttarakhand reported 787 new COVID-19 cases, 265 recoveries and three deaths in last 24-hours.

The Kumbh Mela commenced earlier this month In normal circumstances, Kumbh continues for nearly four months but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of the congregation has been curtailed to one month.

