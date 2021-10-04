Home / Education / News / Schools reopen in Pune; teachers welcome students back on campus
news

Schools reopen in Pune; teachers welcome students back on campus

Mumbai: Students attend a class after schools reopend for 8th to 10th standard students in Mumbai, Monday, &nbsp;Schools in Maharashtra's Pune district also reopened for physical classes on Monday.(PTI)
Mumbai: Students attend a class after schools reopend for 8th to 10th standard students in Mumbai, Monday,  Schools in Maharashtra's Pune district also reopened for physical classes on Monday.(PTI)
Updated on Oct 04, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

After being closed for about a year-and-a-half, schools in Maharashtra's Pune district reopened for physical classes on Monday. 

Students were seen excited while entering their schools and authorities welcomed them back, as physical sessions resumed for classes 8 to 12 in the city and for classes 5 to 12 in rural areas of the district. 

Last month, Maharashtra's School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that physical classes will resume in schools across the state on October 4. 

As per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the state government for the reopening of schools, it is not mandatory for students to attend physical classes. If they want to attend, they will have to submit consent letters from their parents.

Anagha Mande, principal of the city-based Ahilyadevi High School For Girls, "We made special arrangements to welcome students on the campus. Masks and sanitisers were distributed to students on their arrival." A person dressed up as a clown was seen welcoming students at the Rajiv Gandhi Academy of E-Learning School & Science Junior College, and teachers greeted the students with flowers. 

At many places, instead of the school transport, parents came to drop the students outside the educational institutions. "Even though the offline classes have resumed, we made the online session of the same available for students who are joining classes from home," said a principal of another school while welcoming students back on the campus. 

Maharashtra Headmaster Association state spokesperson Mahendra Ganpule told PTI that schools in Pune city and rural areas of the district were following all SOPs laid down by the state government for the resumption of physical classes. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
schools reopening offline mode maharashtra covid-19 + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out