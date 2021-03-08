Six lakh students enrolled themselves in govt schools this year in Andhra
The overwhelming response to the government schools due to improvement in the education standards has resulted in a shortage of textbooks for these schools in Andhra Pradesh, officials have said.
According to the official release, as many as six lakh students enrolled in government and aided schools this year owing to the initiatives undertaken by the YSRC government to improve the facilities and standards there. The textbooks were printed based on the 2019-20 data, with a five per cent buffer, but it still created a shortage.
The number of students enrolled in government and government-aided schools went up to 40,84,983 by November 3, 2020, the release stated.
"The drastic increase in the number is primarily due to lakhs of students choosing to enroll themselves in government schools over exorbitant private institutions. Most of these students got transferred during the months of November, December, January and February, i.e even after schools were reopened," the release reads.
The printing of text and workbooks was concluded by April 2020 with a five per cent buffer. The spike in the number of students opting for government institutions surpassed all expectations.
After a discussion which was attended by representatives of the School Education department of the government of Andhra Pradesh and representatives of the government's printing section, an additional amount of seven crores was sanctioned for the purpose of printing the required number of text and workbooks which would be supplied to the 4,11,427 students who shifted to government and government-aided schools post-November.
The books are expected to be distributed to the students within 15 days.
"As on September 30, 2019, a total of 38,97,156 students were registered in government and government-aided schools. As the government was expecting the number to rise, owing to the initiatives taken by it to better the standard of education provided at government educational institutions, books for as many as 40,92,014 students were printed i.e; five per cent more than the existing figure of 38,97,156 as on the cut-off date," it stated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six lakh students enrolled themselves in govt schools this year in Andhra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CITU to protest in Himachal on March 9 over appointment of Anganwadi workers
- The Himachal Pradesh committee of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) will hold a statewide strike on March 9 for the appointment of Anganwadi workers in the pre-primary classes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers at 12 DU colleges threaten protest over non-payment of salaries
- On Sunday, teachers from different colleges also alleged that they have not been paid regular salary since 2019 and said that nearly 1,200 teachers at these colleges were finding it difficult to make ends meet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reopening England's schools is step towards normality, says PM Johnson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Educationalists welcome Delhi govt's decision to form separate education board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry Lt Governor gives nod to pay arrears to aided schools staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Food and Civil Supplies dept writes to Delhi government school principals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school board to have continuous evaluation, focus on employability: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Board of School education gets state govt's approval, check details
- "In today's cabinet meet, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt approves formation of separate board for 2,700 schools in city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Jamia VC appointment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2021 to be 'Year of Education', ₹1,000 crore investment planned: Arunachal CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab govt to accord status of state university to two engineering colleges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Jammu inks MoU with Army's Northern Command
- The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu on Friday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Army's Northern Command providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pokhriyal to inaugurate 29th edition of New Delhi World Book Fair today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox