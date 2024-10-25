Somerville College, Oxford University announces Dr Gita Piramal scholarship for Indian students

Somerville College announced the launch of the Dr Gita Piramal Scholarship, in collaboration with the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development (OICSD) and the Piramal family. Dr Gita Piramal with Sanjana Choudhary, a journalist and first-generation scholar, who was awarded the inaugural scholarship. (Official website)

The scholarship aims to provide opportunities for eligible Indian students, supporting them to pursue their higher education at the University of Oxford. Honouring Dr Gita Piramal, this scholarship recognises her contributions to academia and corporate leadership.

About the scholarship:

The scholarship covers course fees, a grant for living costs and a travel allowance. Awards are made for the duration of fee liability for the course.

One scholarship is available for 2025 entry.

“India is my family home, and Somerville has been my intellectual home for many years. This scholarship will enable bright young minds from India to benefit from Oxford’s rich academic environment, contributing to India’s future development," stated Dr Piramal.

Scholarships will be awarded based on academic merit, relevance of studies to the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development’s interdisciplinary aims, understanding of the development challenges faced by India, and leadership and entrepreneurial potential. The financial need of the applicant will also be taken into account, mentioned the official website.

“This scholarship is a tribute to the earlier generations of women who paved the way for me. I am honored to represent this prestigious opportunity and contribute towards the cause of minority rights in South Asian countries,” said Sanjana Choudhary, a journalist and first-generation scholar, who was awarded the inaugural scholarship.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must be ordinarily resident in India. The following full-time courses are eligible:

MSc in Biodiversity, Conservation and Nature Recovery

MSc in Economics for Development

MSc in Education (Child Development and Education)

MSc in Education (Comparative and International Education)

MSc in Education (Digital and Social Change)

MSc in Energy Systems

MSc in Environmental Change and Management

MSc in Global Governance and Diplomacy

MSc in Global Health Science and Epidemiology

MSc in Nature, Society and Environmental Governance

MSc in Water Science, Policy and Management

