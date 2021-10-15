Home / Education / News / Teacher booked in UP's Ballia for using false documents to bag job 25 years ago
news

Teacher booked in UP's Ballia for using false documents to bag job 25 years ago

  • Vinod Kumar Singh of Kasmapur village was working as a teacher since 1996.
Teacher booked in UP's Ballia for using false documents to bag job 25 years ago (Representative image)
Teacher booked in UP's Ballia for using false documents to bag job 25 years ago (Representative image)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Ballia

A primary school teacher has been booked in this Uttar Pradesh district for allegedly using forged documents to get his job and drawing salary for 25 years, police said on Friday.

Vinod Kumar Singh of Kasmapur village was working as a teacher since 1996.

A case was registered against the accused on a complaint from Block Education Officer Om Prakash Dubey on Thursday, Khejuri Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Singh said.

The matter is under investigation, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
teachers uttar pradesh uttar pradesh police + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out