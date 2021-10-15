Teacher booked in UP's Ballia for using false documents to bag job 25 years ago

A primary school teacher has been booked in this Uttar Pradesh district for allegedly using forged documents to get his job and drawing salary for 25 years, police said on Friday.

Vinod Kumar Singh of Kasmapur village was working as a teacher since 1996.

A case was registered against the accused on a complaint from Block Education Officer Om Prakash Dubey on Thursday, Khejuri Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Singh said.

The matter is under investigation, he added.