Telangana government to fill 80000 jobs, coaching classes launched for aspirants

Telangana government is all set to fill up 80000 jobs in the state soon. The vacancies will be filled on highest priority as directed by the Chief Minister KCR. In this regard, to help the aspirants, the state government has launched coaching classes for competitive exams. The coaching classes was launched by State Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy.

The launch event was held on April 20 and was attended by Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Chairman, Prof. R. Limbadri, and Vice-Chairman Prof. V. Venkata Ramana and vice-chancellors of six universities- Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Palamuru University, Telangana University, Satavahana University and Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda who came up together to launch the coaching classes.

The newly launched coaching classes will help the students, mainly poor or EWS category or rural section students to excel in various competitive exams conducted by the state. The classes will be conducted professors of universities and experts in related fields in which they will prepare the students for job placements and competitive exams.

Along with classes, the programme will also provide all necessary assistance to students to face the examinations by providing proper infrastructure, books and reference materials. Mock interviews and sample question papers of national level interviews will also be given out to students to perform better in exams.