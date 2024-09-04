An Indian-led college has begun a new management curriculum that goes beyond traditional learning by sending its students to seven countries to build businesses as part of the course. Tetr College of Business launches cross-border undergraduate degree programme(Official website )

Founded by Pratham Mittal, Tetr College of Business has launched the four-year Bachelors programme in Management and Technology with the first batch of around 120 students, half of them from developed countries and half from developing nations.

Complaint filed against Rutgers University for failure to protect students from discrimination

The students from different countries will learn business by building businesses at USA, Italy, India, Singapore, Brazil, UAE and Ghana.

The Middlesex University, a British university, will offer degrees to Tetr students after completion of bachelors programme.

Tetr's first batch commenced on Monday here with the students slated to use the campus of University of Europe till December in the first term to build e-commerce business. In the second term, they will go to India in January and learn at IIT campus.

Check This: Ruckus at girls' school in Bhopal over 'harsh' punishment; woman administrator removed

Mittal, an alumnus of Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, said the new curriculum is structured around four key tenets -- values, exposure, experiences and skills as the students will stay in each country for four to five months.

"We have to give a real-world target to our students. If they are able to do that, the motivation comes within. We want to provide first hands-on experience to run business,” Mittal told PTI.

“The students will learn business by building businesses as part of their eight semesters. They will stay in each country for four to five months and use campuses of partnered institutes for business bureau education in these countries,” he added.

More News: DU’s ‘Single girl child’ quota for admission violates right to equality: St. Stephen’s to Delhi HC

As part of its four year bachelors programme, students will study at some of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions including SDA Bocconi (Italy), NUS (Singapore), and IIT (India).

“As part of curriculum, Tetr will offer students a holistic understanding of how to build brands, investment portfolios, and make data driven decisions rooted in local cultural context as they travel and study across the globe,” he said.

Dafana, an Argentina, said she expects her civil engineer daughter “to live her experience as this is a new generation concept and hoped, “I expect that this new concept (of Tetr) is successful.”

Vibhor, from Pune in India, said that he was impressed by the new concept that goes beyond traditional learning through cross-border degree programme.