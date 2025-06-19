THE Impact Rankings 2025: Amrita Vidyapeetham grabs spot among world's top 50 institutions

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has secured an overall global rank of 41 in the recently released Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025, making it the the only higher education institution in the country to figure in world's top 50 universities list THE Impact Rankings 2025: Amrita Vidyapeetham has secured a significant spot among world's top 50 institutions. (Ashishmur / Wikimedia Commons)

Last year, the university was ranked 81st globally.

Besides, the institution has also emerged as India’s highest SDG impact university.

The university has ranked 5th globally for SDG 4 (Quality Education) and 6th for SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), placing it among the highest-performing institutions globally in these categories, a press statement informed.

Additionally, the university ranked 14th for SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and 29th for SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), that indicate inclusive and equitable growth.

Dr. Maneesha V. Ramesh, Provost of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and UNESCO Chair on Experiential Learning for Sustainable Innovation & Development said, “We credit this global recognition to the visionary guidance of our Chancellor, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma), whose emphasis on compassion, service, and science forms the bedrock of Amrita’s mission.”

He added, “These rankings reflect our deep commitment to building resilient communities through compassion-driven innovation and experiential education that bridges world-class research with grassroots impact.”

It may be motioned here that Amrita achieved perfect scores in several key metrics, including lifelong learning initiatives such as skilling programs and distance education certificates aimed at the marginalized for enhanced educational access; gender equity in access and leadership; sustainability in clean energy and water; and the integration of SDGs into education and community engagement, the statement added.

Moreover, its Live-in-Labs program also achieved recognition for implementing over 150 real-world development projects across 25 Indian states.

It is to be mentioned here that the THE Impact Rankings 2025 were the most competitive ever, with over 2,540 universities from 130 countries participating.

India emerged as the most represented nation with 148 institutions.