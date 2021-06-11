Tripura to provisionally promote students of classes 5, 8, 9 and 11

The government of Tripura has decided to provisionally promote students of class five, eight, nine and eleven to their next classes due to disruption of the academic session amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, state education minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Friday.

"As the academic session in 2020-21 was disrupted due to the pandemic, we have decided to provisionally promote students studying in classes five, eight, nine and eleven to their next classes. But the school authorities will evaluate these classes after reopening of schools as mark sheets are required for the students to get different scholarships including the post-metric scholarship," Nath said.

The decision comes days after the state announced to promote students of classes one, two, three, four, six and seven to their respective next classes.

There are 51,827 students in class five, 52,659 in class eight, 53,176 in class nine and 30,082 students in class eleven in the state.

Tripura would decide about conducting class 10 and 12 board exams on June 14, though it was decided last month to conduct exams in selected papers due to the pandemic.

Besides, the state has requested private schools to reduce a minimum of 60% transport fees and waive all fees except the tuition fees due amid the pandemic.

All school examinations and offline classes were postponed since April this year due to Covid-19.