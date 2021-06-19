UGC Academic Job portal launched for NET/SET/Ph.D qualified candidates

University Grants Commission has launched an academic job portal for NET, SET and PH.D qualified candidates. This job portal will help the candidates to bring their academic profile to the attention of universities or colleges and also to other employers for securing a suitable job. Candidates who want to avail the facilities of the portal will have register and create their profile online.

Candidates who have qualified NET, SET and PH.D can visit the official site of UGC Job portal on ugc.ac.in/jobportal and register themselves.

As per the statement released by the Commission, the Academic job portal facilitates the employers to search and browse academic profile of candidates available on this portal. The portal also facilitates employers to register and post the job vacancies on this portal so that candidates can apply against the vacancies.

Moreover, the Commission is also in the process to upgrade the job portal with the inclusion of Non-Teaching vacancies and is also keen to add some new features. The upgraded portal shall also be working for candidates and employers soon.

UGC has further requested the employers to upload their job vacancies on the academic job portal which will help this emanating the information to the eligible candidates.