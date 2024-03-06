 UGC asks universities to refund fees to students who migrated to other colleges | Education - Hindustan Times
UGC asks universities to refund fees to students who migrated to other institutions

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 06, 2024 10:59 AM IST

University Grants Commission directed the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to refund the fees of those students who migrated to other institutions

In an official notification, the University Grants Commission (UGC) directed the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to refund the fees of those students who migrated to other institutions.

The notification was issued after UGC received complaints from aggrieved students seeking a refund of fees paid to the institutes after migrating to different institutions. (HT file)

The notification was issued after UGC received complaints from aggrieved students seeking a refund of fees paid to the institutes after migrating to different institutions.

“UGC has been receiving several complaints regarding non-refund of fee against many Higher Educational Institutions (HEls). UGC has requested all the HEls vide mails and reminders to act on the complaints received from the students seeking a refund of fees paid to the Institutes after those students migrated to other Institutions,” read the notification by UGC.

UGC also reminded the universities that non-compliance to the regulations will call for punitive action as prescribed under the relevant guidelines.

