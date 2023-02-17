UGC invites all Universities, HEIs in India to use CUET score for UG admissions

University Grants Commission, UGC has invited all the universities and Higher Education Institutions to adopt and use CUET scores for undergraduate programmes admission.

The Commission in its recent notice issued on February 16 has urged the HEIs, state universities, deemed universities, private universities to adopt and use CUET score for admission in their UG programmes. This initiative will save the students from appearing in multiple entrance examinations conducted on different dates, sometimes coinciding with each other.

This move by HEIs will also help students to provide equal opportunity from different boards to appear for the CUET UG examination and get admission in any of the UG course across the country.

CUET UG 2023 examination registration process have already started and candidates can apply online through the official site of cuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date to apply is till March 12, 2023. The examination will be conducted from May 21 onwards.

The number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. A candidate can take as many as 6 domain subjects in addition to one or two languages and the general test. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages in three shifts on each day. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC.

Official Notice Here