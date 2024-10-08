UGC set to launch PhD excellence citation to honour top doctoral research

In a bid to foster innovation and a unique approach in the education sector, the focus of National Education Policy 2020 is on taking knowledge exploration to the next level. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has instituted the "Ph.D. Excellence Citation" to recognize and reward exceptional research annually across various disciplines. The evaluation will consider originality, contribution to knowledge, research methodology, clarity, impact, and the overall presentation of the thesis.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The decision was taken in a commission meeting held on October 3, 2024, where the UGC outlined plans to award ten citations annually to exceptional Ph.D. scholars in disciplines ranging from Sciences and Engineering to Social Sciences and Indian Languages.

The UGC has proposed a rigorous two-level selection process, which includes a screening committee at the university level and a final selection committee at the UGC level. The evaluation will consider originality, contribution to knowledge, research methodology, clarity, impact, and the overall presentation of the thesis.

A UGC study reveals a significant surge in research degree pursuits, with Ph.D. admissions doubling from 77,798 in 2010-11 to 161,412 in 2017-18, marking a 10% annual growth rate. The study also provides a detailed breakdown of Ph.D.s awarded across subjects: 30%, Engineering and Technology: 26%, Social Sciences: 12%, Indian Languages: 6%, Management: 6%, Agricultural Sciences: 4%, Medical Sciences: 5%, Education: 5%, Commerce: 3%, Foreign Languages: 3%

Thus, the UGC established the "Ph.D. Excellence Citation" to recognise and honour the winners from various streams each year in an attempt to encourage high calibre research in Indian universities.

“This initiative is set to recognize outstanding doctoral research across a range of disciplines. In alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, which emphasizes the creation and exploration of new knowledge as vital to India's future, the Ph.D. Excellence Citation is an effort to identify and commend exemplary research work in Indian universities,” said Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC.

Research scholars who have defended their thesis in Indian universities--including state, central, private, and deemed universities--are eligible to apply. However, only universities accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and recognized under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act can participate. The universities are allowed to nominate up to five theses annually, one from each of the five disciplines.

