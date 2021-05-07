UGC urges universities not to conduct any offline exams during May

The University Grants Commission on Thursday asked all higher education institutions (universities) not to conduct offline exams in the month of May due to the prevailing covid-19 situation. The commission however, allowed the universities to take decision regarding conduct of online examinations after assessing local conditions and their preparedness.

In a letter issued to the VCs of all universities and principals of all colleges, the UGC said that the health and safety of all is paramount and so not holding offline examinations this month is necessary to avoid physical gatherings in the campuses. It further said that all University students, faculty and staff are busy fighting covid-19 in one way or other at this moment.

UGC has also requested all the head of the institution to look into the situation next month and decide regarding the conduct of the offline examinations accordingly.