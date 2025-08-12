UP government to launch 3,000 nursery and kindergarten schools schools on Independence Day

The UP government will launch 3,000 ‘balvatikas’ or nursery and kindergarten schools on Independence Day on August 15, a spokesperson said. The UP government will launch 3,000 ‘balvatikas’ or nursery and kindergarten schools on Independence Day on August 15, a spokesperson said. (Representative image)(AFP file)

These facilities previously functioned as co-located Anganwadi centres. The move is as per the National Education Policy-2020’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) initiative.

“This step of the UP government will not only lay a strong foundation of education, but will also prove to be a milestone in making the coming generations creative, self-confident and responsible citizens,” the official said.

The director general of School Education Kanchan Verma, said the basic education department has ensured all the schools were equipped with activity-based kits (wonder box), learning corners, outdoor play material, child-friendly furniture and stationery.

Also, special training has been provided to ECCE teachers, Shikshamitras and Anganwadi workers, so that children between 3 and 6 years can be made 'school-ready' and their nutrition can be taken care of, she added.

Basic education minister Sandeep Singh said, “Our government is giving top priority to elementary education. Through balvatika, we are paying special attention to the all-round development and nutrition of children, so that they can become empowered, self-confident and responsible citizens of the future.”