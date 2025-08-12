Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

UP government to launch 3,000 nursery and kindergarten schools schools on Independence Day

ByRajeev Mullick
Updated on: Aug 12, 2025 11:37 am IST

The move is as per the National Education Policy-2020’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) initiative.

The UP government will launch 3,000 ‘balvatikas’ or nursery and kindergarten schools on Independence Day on August 15, a spokesperson said.

The UP government will launch 3,000 ‘balvatikas’ or nursery and kindergarten schools on Independence Day on August 15, a spokesperson said. (Representative image)(AFP file)
The UP government will launch 3,000 ‘balvatikas’ or nursery and kindergarten schools on Independence Day on August 15, a spokesperson said. (Representative image)(AFP file)

These facilities previously functioned as co-located Anganwadi centres. The move is as per the National Education Policy-2020’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) initiative.

SNAP 2025: What you should know if applying for Symbiosis MBA entrance test

“This step of the UP government will not only lay a strong foundation of education, but will also prove to be a milestone in making the coming generations creative, self-confident and responsible citizens,” the official said.

The director general of School Education Kanchan Verma, said the basic education department has ensured all the schools were equipped with activity-based kits (wonder box), learning corners, outdoor play material, child-friendly furniture and stationery.

UPSC Mains Exam: How to master the art of strategic answer writing for success

Also, special training has been provided to ECCE teachers, Shikshamitras and Anganwadi workers, so that children between 3 and 6 years can be made 'school-ready' and their nutrition can be taken care of, she added.

Basic education minister Sandeep Singh said, “Our government is giving top priority to elementary education. Through balvatika, we are paying special attention to the all-round development and nutrition of children, so that they can become empowered, self-confident and responsible citizens of the future.”

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top international, national other news

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / UP government to launch 3,000 nursery and kindergarten schools schools on Independence Day
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On