Upgradation of training set-up emphasised in CRPF's annual operational preparedness conference

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday emphasized the upgradation of training set-up, a more focused approach, a combination of new skills and tactics, and upgradation of technology in tune with advancements in its annual operational preparedness conference here in the national capital. HT Image

The annual operational conference aimed at bolstering the operational readiness of the CRPF-- an armed police force under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs which is responsible for the internal security of the country as well as deployed especially in Jammu and Kashmir and naxal affected states.

Chairing the conference, CRPF Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen underscored the significance of such events in discussing and comprehending the dynamics of ever-evolving security challenges.

The CRPF Director General emphasized that "21st-century security challenges require a more focused approach, combination of new skills and tactics and upgradation of technology in tune with advancements."

The CRPF chief also exhorted all the field commanders to work diligently to ensure peaceful conduct of the upcoming Assembly Elections in five states.

During discussions, it was agreed upon to get the bottlenecks involved in operational execution in various theatres, identified and removed. It was also emphasized that there is a need to evolve newer strategies to deal with them.

The DG CRPF further observed that the primary objective of such a deliberation should be to enhance the operational efficiency of the force.

The challenge posed by newer and deadlier IED threats was also discussed in the light of changing tactics being employed by the Naxals.

In this context, the upgradation of a training set-up was emphasised alongwith encompassing of the latest technologies to enhance the detection capabilities.

The conference carried out a holistic review of the operational performance of CRPF across all the theatres to address the challenges, such as the menace of Naxalism in LWE-affected areas, terrorism in J&K, insurgency in North Eastern states, law and order-related issues and VIP security to bring about enhancement of the operational effectiveness of the CRPF.

The senior Commanders handling J&K and Left-wing extremism on the ground spoke about the specific theatre-based challenges that the ground forces are facing during their operational duties.

The conference also dealt with the emerging aerial threats of the force and VIP and strategies to meet those challenges.

The evolving law and order situation in the country in the light of challenges being faced in Manipur and the need for modernizing the RAF to meet those challenges was also discussed.

DG CRPF underlined the need for persistent endeavor in modernizing weaponry and logistical facilities.

In his concluding remark, the DG commended the officers and troops of CRPF for their unwavering commitment to duties in the toughest conditions and for successfully performing their critical role in maintaining the internal security of the country.

This formal Operational Conference brought together senior officials, including ADG (Operations) and IG (Operations), as well as senior officers from across all the theatres, in the backdrop of dynamic internal security challenges to discuss and analyze the operational preparedness and performance and identify emerging challenges.

The conference provided a platform to the field commanders for a thorough and fruitful deliberation on a wide range of issues covering operations in all theatres in which CRPF is deployed. (ANI)

