UPSC activates helpline for SC, ST, OBC, EWS and PwBD category candidates

UPSC has opened the helpline number for SC, ST, OBC, ews AND PwBD category candidates. Candidates can call 1800118711 for any exam or recruitment related query.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 03:52 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has opened helpline number for candidates of SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD category. Candidates of the mentioned categories can connect with the UPSC officials on toll free number 1800118711 for any exam or recruitment related query. 

The helpline has been set with the objective to assist the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), who have applied/ or are intending to apply for the Commission’s Examinations/ Recruitments.

This helpline will help the candidates to share their queries to the officials of the Commission in a friendly manner. The Helpline will remain operational on all working days (during the office hours). 

As per the notice issued by the Commission, the candidates of above categories facing any difficulty in filling up the application form of any Examination/ Recruitment or for any queries concerning the Commission’s Examinations/ Recruitments, may contact this dedicated Helpline for assistance. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC. 

 

Wednesday, October 20, 2021
