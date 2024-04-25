 UPSC exams schedule for 2025 out, CSE prelims on May 25 | Education - Hindustan Times
UPSC exams schedule for 2025 out, CSE prelims on May 25

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 25, 2024 07:23 PM IST

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025, and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025, will be conducted on May 25, 2025.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual calendar for the year 2025 on its official website at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC annual calendar shows the schedule for the recruitment exams and tests across various fields that are being conducted by the commission for the year.

The UPSC recruitment exams/ tests for 2025 begin with Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination for two days which starts on January 11, 2025. After which the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination and Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination are scheduled to be conducted on February 9, 2025.

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2025, and C.D.S. Examination (I), 2025, are scheduled to be conducted on April 13, 2025. Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025, and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 through CS(P) Examination 2025, will be conducted on May 25, 2025.

The examination calendar specifies the date on which the notification for the examinations will be released and also when the is the late date for the receipt of the applications.

Check the UPSC examination calendar here:

