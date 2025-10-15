Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said 26,500 youth have secured government jobs in Uttarakhand over the past four years, which is more than double the total under previous administrations. Uttarakhand gave 26,500 govt jobs in 4 years, more than double of earlier govts: CM Dhami

Dhami made the remarks while distributing appointment letters to 1,456 newly selected candidates, including 109 Review Officers and Assistant Review Officers selected through the State Public Service Commission, and 1,347 Assistant Teachers (LT) selected through the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

He said that during earlier regimes, recruitment processes were riddled with corruption, rigging and bribery, and the cheating mafia flourished.

Strict anti-cheating laws brought in by his government have made the system transparent, enabling deserving candidates to secure multiple posts on merit, he said.

"These are not just statistics; they are direct evidence. The number of jobs we have given in four years is more than double the total provided by previous governments since the state's creation," Dhami said.

He claimed the opposition is not happy because children of ordinary families are now securing government jobs purely on merit.

"Some of our opposition colleagues are quick to criticise us on every issue. They create false debates because they have no truth to tell. There is no issue at all," he said.

Dhami also referred to a recent incident in Haridwar, where a candidate allegedly sent 12 questions to his sister through a mobile phone from an exam centre, saying it was wrongly portrayed as a paper leak to mislead the youth.

After he agreed to a CBI probe on students' demand, the same people accused him of giving in, he said.

The chief minister reaffirmed that his government is committed to protecting the future of the youth and will not allow any conspiracy to succeed.

Last month, three pages of a question paper were leaked during the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission's graduate-level exam, sparking protests. The exam was later cancelled and a CBI probe ordered.