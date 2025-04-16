'Was determined to join tri-services since doors were open for women,' says Pune girl who secured AIR 3 in NDA exam

Rutuja Warhade from Pune has secured All India Rank 3 in the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, emerging topper among girls. Rutuja Warhade, who secured All India Rank 3 in the NDA entrance exam, said she was inspired to join the tri-services training academy the day the NDA opened its doors to women. (HT Photos)

She was determined to join the NDA since the day it opened its doors to women, and her father backed her dream from the start, she told PTI on Tuesday. The results of the NDA entrance examination were declared earlier this week.

Also read: UPSC NDA NA II Final Results 2024 declared at upsc.gov.in, 792 candidates make the cut, check merit list here

A total of 792 candidates qualified on the basis of the written examination held on September 1, 2024, and the subsequent interviews conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) under the Ministry of Defence. The successful candidates will be admitted to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA's 154th course and the 116th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

Speaking to PTI, Warhade said she was inspired to join the tri-services training academy the day the NDA opened its doors to women. "When I was in Class 9, the Government of India allowed the entry of girls into the NDA. My father told me about the defence forces and the NDA. When I researched more, I was fascinated by its glorious history, and I decided to serve the nation," she said.

Also read: UPSC NDA and NA II final results 2024 declared at upsc.gov.in, Imon Ghosh tops, here's list of provisionally selected

Her father, a professor of Computer Science at a reputed institute in Pune, played a key role in motivating her. "He constantly encouraged me and even took me to visit defence establishments to keep my morale high. I once attended a passing out parade, and watching the cadets march out of the NDA gates made me even more determined," she added.

Also read: UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 111 Assistant Public Prosecutor and other posts at upsc.gov.in

"Today, after securing AIR 3, I feel proud and happy," said Warhade, who is keen to join the Army Aviation wing.