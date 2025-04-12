Menu Explore
UPSC NDA and NA II final results 2024 declared at upsc.gov.in, Imon Ghosh tops, here's list of provisionally selected

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Apr 12, 2025 05:03 PM IST

UPSC announces final results for NDA and NA Examination II, 2024. Imon Ghosh tops the merit list. Results available on upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II), 2024. The results are now available on the official website — upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA and NA II final results 2024: Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results online. Imon Ghosh has topped the NDA and NA II 2024 merit list.(Santosh Kumar )
UPSC NDA and NA II final results 2024: Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results online. Imon Ghosh has topped the NDA and NA II 2024 merit list.(Santosh Kumar )

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results online. Imon Ghosh has topped the NDA and NA II 2024 merit list.

The written examination for NDA and NA (II) was conducted by UPSC on September 1, 2024. Subsequently, interviews were held by the Services Selection Board (SSB) under the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA (154th Course) and the 116th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

It is important to note that the results of the medical examination have not been considered in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all candidates remains provisional, pending the submission of relevant certificates in support of their claims.

Direct link to check NDA and NA II results 2024

How to Check UPSC NDA and NA II 2024 Results:

Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link titled “Final Results: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2024”

A PDF file containing the list of qualified candidates will open

Download the file and take a printout for future reference

The marks obtained by the candidates will be made available on the UPSC website 15 days after the declaration of the final results.

For further queries, candidates may contact the UPSC Facilitation Counter near the Commission’s gate in person or call:

011-23385271 / 011-23381125 / 011-23098543 (between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM on working days)

For SSB/interview-related matters, candidates can reach out to the respective branches based on their first choice of service:

Army: 011-26175473 or joinindianarmy.nic.in

Navy/Naval Academy: 011-23010097, Email: officer-navy@nic.in or joinindiannavy.gov.in

Air Force: 011-23010231 (Extn. 7645/7646/7610) or careerindianairforce.cdac.in

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Exam Results / UPSC NDA and NA II final results 2024 declared at upsc.gov.in, Imon Ghosh tops, here's list of provisionally selected
